Following in the footsteps of long-running soaps EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, the cast of The Only Way is Essex are throwing caution to the wind with a very live (and possibly very chaotic) episode.

One of the show's stars, Lucy Mecklenburgh, has already admitted, "I don't know how we're going to do it" - which sums up our concerns exactly... Let's not forget that none of the TOWIE stars are trained actors - Pub singer Arg is the closest the troupe come to a professional performer.

Fellow TOWIE star Sam Faiers, on the other hand, is expecting an "amazing experience" saying, "I'm really excited but so so nervous. It's going to be an amazing experience. Who knows what will happen, especially in Essex."

Indeed, Sam. The possibilities are endless... Our guess is that it will involve inane chatter about a night out and some kind of tiff, but with the gang footloose and fancy free in front of a rolling camera, we can't be too certain.

In an attempt to keep the cast under control, ITV bosses are reportedly placing an alcohol ban on the tango-tanned Essex lads and lasses to try and avoid drunken mishaps... but, alcopops or no, it's safe to assume that we can still expect strong language and scenes of a sexual nature from the very start... the problem is, will they be the ones that the producers are expecting?

And with ITV recently getting in trouble with Ofcom for showing inappropriate content during the daytime in TOWIE repeats, let's hope they have the foresight to screen the show a long time after the watershed.

While we are still a little unsure as to what's so festive about a gaggle of vajazzled, mouthy and unpredictable twenty-somethings having an unscripted conversation on live TV, we are without a doubt going to tune in and find out...