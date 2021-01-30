Exclusive – The Masked Singer fans are convinced they’ve rumbled Blob despite the judges’ confusion
Almost 80 per cent of Masked Singer viewers said that Lenny Henry was the celebrity behind Blob's mask.
ITV’s The Masked Singer continued on Saturday, with seven celebrities making it through to next week – including four-eyed monster Blob, who has thus far evaded being unmasked by the baffled panellists.
However, fans of the entertainment series are convinced of the character’s identity, with a RadioTimes.com poll revealing that almost 80 per cent of viewers are sure Blob is Sir Lenny Henry.
According to the poll results, 78.9 per cent of viewers reckon the comedian and Comic Relief co-founder is behind the singing monster – a landslide win compared to the 9.9 per cent who think Blob might be Little Britain’s Matt Lucas.
Meanwhile, 7.9 per cent of viewers voted for Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams, followed by 3.3 per cent for Taskmaster’s Greg Davies.
Blob has performed three times so far on The Masked Singer’s second series, wowing the public with his renditions of Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, Cameo’s Word Up and Pitbull’s Hotel Room.
During the celeb’s clue packages, Blob hinted that he’s been called “four eyes” before, has “recorded a demo for Simon Cowell”, is “a bit of an academic” and was “named after a doctor”.
After some detective work, many fans pointed out that Henry was recently awarded his PhD from Royal Holloway, University of London and was named after the doctor who delivered him.
Last weekend saw the fourth celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer, with Cold Feet’s John Thomson revealed as Bush Baby.
The comedian recently told RadioTimes.com his predictions for The Masked Singer’s Harlequin, Badger and Blob, joining many in suspecting that Lenny Henry was the voice behind the character.