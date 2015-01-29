The Jump: watch Chloe Madeley's expletive-filled attempt at a ski lift
Chloe fears she won't actually get to take part in the competition if she can't make it to the top of the mountain
Chloe Madeley has joined the throng of celebrities taking part in the second series of winter sports-themed reality show The Jump, but can't quite make it to the top of the mountain.
In an expletive-filled behind-the-scenes clip, the fitness expert jokes she might not actually get to compete in the competition if she can't master the ski lift.
Once up there, it looks like she faces training in snowboarding, with slalom, ski cross, bobsleigh and more all on the menu, too. Perhaps it's better to stay at the bottom? Although the winner does get a Cowbell trophy... sorry, and glory obviously.
Former rugby professional Mike Tindall, dancer Louie Spence, singer Stacey Solomon and former cricketer Phil Tufnell are also among the competitors.
If Chloe does make it to the top, she has an idea for how to celebrate, though...
