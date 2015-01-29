Once up there, it looks like she faces training in snowboarding, with slalom, ski cross, bobsleigh and more all on the menu, too. Perhaps it's better to stay at the bottom? Although the winner does get a Cowbell trophy... sorry, and glory obviously.

Former rugby professional Mike Tindall, dancer Louie Spence, singer Stacey Solomon and former cricketer Phil Tufnell are also among the competitors.

If Chloe does make it to the top, she has an idea for how to celebrate, though...

The Jump starts on Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4