Singer Joe McElderry is currently the only celebrity to win The Jump (and claim a cowbell trophy). But his reign is about to come to an end as sixteen new celebrities step up to the plate for the second series of the ski-themed reality show.

Former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, dancer Louie Spence and Gogglebox’s Dom Parker are among the brave (or should that be bonkers?) celebrities taking part. They’ll tackle all manner of terrifying challenges including skeleton, bobsleigh and ski cross. Those that fail to rack up a high enough score will face the live ski jumps, where they attempt to leap the furthest – if at all – in order to ski another day.