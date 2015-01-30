The Jump 2015: Meet Louise Hazel
The gold medal-winning heptathlete is the master of seven sports – but says she might as well add in another discipline
Name: Louise Hazel
Jump nickname: Louise 'Lightning' Hazel
Age: 29
Famous, why? Gold medal-winning heptathlete at the 2010 Commonwealth Games
Bio: As a heptathlete Hazel jokes she's a "Jack of all trades, master of none" laughing she might as well add another discipline to "the mix". In the 2010 Commonwealth Games, she won a gold medal for the England team – and it looked like Hazel would defend her title before illness forced her to pull out. She calls herself a "bit of an adrenaline junkie and speed freak" but was "wrapped in bubble wrap" during her heptathlon career. Now she's raring for the chance to experience a few things and what better place to start than hurling yourself from a giant ski jump, eh?
