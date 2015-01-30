Age: 29

Famous, why? Gold medal-winning heptathlete at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

Bio: As a heptathlete Hazel jokes she's a "Jack of all trades, master of none" laughing she might as well add another discipline to "the mix". In the 2010 Commonwealth Games, she won a gold medal for the England team – and it looked like Hazel would defend her title before illness forced her to pull out. She calls herself a "bit of an adrenaline junkie and speed freak" but was "wrapped in bubble wrap" during her heptathlon career. Now she's raring for the chance to experience a few things and what better place to start than hurling yourself from a giant ski jump, eh?

More like this

Then: Speaking after the 2012 Olympic trials

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFY7OYGJTFQ

Now: Discussing the Olympic legacy on Channel 5 News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlHFzNrOd7k

Advertisement

The Jump starts on Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4