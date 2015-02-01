Age: 45

Famous, why? Professional dancer and former Dancing on Ice judge

Bio: Best-known for starring in 2010's Pineapple Dance Studios TV show, loveable Louie has also performed in stage musicals including Cats and Miss Saigon as well as dancing on tour with Take That and the Spice Girls. He had a spot on the Dancing on Ice judging panel in 2012 and in 2013 checked into the Celebrity Big Brother house (he was voted out just two days before the final). Louie made sure lycra was part of The Jump uniform before signing up – "I didn’t want to be going down the slope in some velour onesie" – and says he's not so worried about hurting himself now he no longer dances as much. Which strikes fear into my heart, if not his...

Then: Halting the NTAs with a spectacular dance performance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjME4O_h4nY

Now: Louie's CBB entry video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30rVqh8Ku3E

The Jump starts this Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4