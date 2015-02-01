Age: 38

Famous, why? Model and socialite

Bio: Lady Victoria rose to fame as an 'It' girl on the party scene, having also launched the now-closed fashion boutique store Akademi – once frequented by celebrities including Victoria Beckham. She penned her own column for The Sunday Times entitled the 'Party Animal' diary and has had relationships with Boyzone's Shane Lynch and F1 driver David Coulthard. Oh, and she's no stranger to reality TV either, having already appeared on Love Island and The Farm. Lady Victoria has flown her new puppy D'Artagnan out to Austria to keep her mind off the stress of the show. She's a competent skier and says won't be taking "too many risks" beyond her skill set.

Then: Getting a dressing down on Snog, Marry, Avoid?

Now: Struggling to stay upright on The Jump

The Jump starts Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4