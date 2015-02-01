Age: 33

Famous, why? Former member of girl band The Pussycat Dolls turned TV personality

Bio: Ashley first found fame as part of supergroup The Pussycat Dolls, alongside former The Jump contestant Kimberley Wyatt. The dancing star has since gone on to take part in 2012's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (placing second to EastEnders star Charlie Brooks), was a judge on Dancing on Ice and now presents on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Ashley didn't exactly 'jump' at the chance to join Channel 4's snowy contest – she had to be asked twice, admitting she's much more of a "desert girl" – but is hoping her dance experience will help her out on the slopes.

Then: Performing with The Pussycat Dolls

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNSxNsr4wmA

Now: Trying to get her head around the various British accents on I'm A Celeb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu0VFzUv7xA

