The 800km trip will take them from Vietnam to Cambodia, each in their own unique water vehicle.

Clarkson rides a recreation of a Vietnam war-era patrol boat, while Hammond opts for a Miami Vice-style speed boat and May picks a classic 1939 wooden river cruiser.

The Grand Tour: Seamen will be followed by a series of other feature-length specials that will see the boys return to four wheels, the next of which has just wrapped filming in Madagascar.

The special will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th December 2019.