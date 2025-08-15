After a day of game playing and strategising, it was time to return to the Lady Luck bar and in a shock twist, it was down to the safe teams to choose between two pairs to send home.

So, who are the unlucky pairs? Read on to find out more about the eliminated contestants from The Fortune Hotel season 2.

Who left The Fortune Hotel season 2?

Guv and Gurks - ELIMINATED in episode 3

Gurks and Guv. ITV / Tuesdays Child

Unfortunately for Guv and Gurks, their game playing strategy worked against them as they were given the early checkout card during another night in Lady Luck bar.

Atholl and John - ELIMINATED in episode 2

Atholl and John. ITV / Tuesdays Child

After episode 1's cliffhanger, it was revealed that Atholl and John were the second pair to be eliminated after receiving the briefcase holding the early checkout card.

Chelsey and Briony - ELIMINATED in episode 1

Chelsey and Briony. ITV / Tuesdays Child

It was a twist that the contestants certainly didn't see coming, as the six remaining pairs had to go one-by-one to collect their briefcase.

Unfortunately for best friends Chelsey and Briony, they chose the briefcase with the early checkout card, meaning their time on the show was over before it had even truly begun.

Reacting to the shocking twist, Mangan told RadioTimes.com and other press: "That first challenge is brutal, isn't it? At that point, because you don't know them, it's a bit easier. I obviously looked at their names and looked at their pictures, but I haven't met them as people, so they're more hypothetical at that point.

"But reading that they are going to be met on the tarmac at the airport and told that one of the pairs is not going to make it back is harsh."

The Fortune Hotel continues on Wednesday 13th August at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

