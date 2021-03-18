Exclusive: The Circle’s Tally fights back in clip from tonight’s episode

Poor Tally thought she was going on a fun gameshow for a few weeks. But last night’s episode of The Circle had her screaming into the void, as her profile was cloned by a mystery player (of course we know that’s Yolanda, who has supposedly been blocked).

Advertisement

Tally was not impressed by this at all, as she has now been plunged into a Circle-shaped existential crisis. She has to convince the other players that she is the real deal, and that ‘Orange Tally’ is a catfish. But how will they know who to trust?

Now that the initial shock has subsided, Tally is getting savvy, trying to find ways to prove that ‘Blue Tally’ is genuine (does anyone else have Eminem’s The Real Slim Shady in their head at this point? Will the real Tally please stand up!).

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

RadioTimes.com has been given an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, which shows Tally entering into a private chat with Billy to prove her “geezer bird” credentials. In the weirdest attempt to bond that we have ever seen on any reality TV show, Tally challenges Billy to a race of remote control cars, despite the fact that they’re in different rooms. Only on The Circle.

We’re not entirely sure of the key criteria to achieve “geezer bird” status, but if wandering around rooms in your house, claiming to be racing, proves your worth then we reckon we could easily qualify.

The burning question is, will the interaction be enough to convince Billy that Tally is who she says she is? And does Yolanda, aka ‘Orange Tally’ have any more tricks up her sleeve to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes? We can’t wait to find out on tonight’s episode.

Advertisement

The Circle continues this evening on Channel 4 at 10pm, straight after Taskmaster. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.