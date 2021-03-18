Exclusive: The Circle’s Tally fights back in clip from tonight’s episode

Accessibility Links

But is it Blue Tally or Orange Tally?

The Circle 2021 contestant Tally

Published:

Poor Tally thought she was going on a fun gameshow for a few weeks. But last night’s episode of The Circle had her screaming into the void, as her profile was cloned by a mystery player (of course we know that’s Yolanda, who has supposedly been blocked).

Tally was not impressed by this at all, as she has now been plunged into a Circle-shaped existential crisis. She has to convince the other players that she is the real deal, and that ‘Orange Tally’ is a catfish. But how will they know who to trust?

Now that the initial shock has subsided, Tally is getting savvy, trying to find ways to prove that ‘Blue Tally’ is genuine (does anyone else have Eminem’s The Real Slim Shady in their head at this point? Will the real Tally please stand up!).

RadioTimes.com has been given an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, which shows Tally entering into a private chat with Billy to prove her “geezer bird” credentials. In the weirdest attempt to bond that we have ever seen on any reality TV show, Tally challenges Billy to a race of remote control cars, despite the fact that they’re in different rooms. Only on The Circle.

We’re not entirely sure of the key criteria to achieve “geezer bird” status, but if wandering around rooms in your house, claiming to be racing, proves your worth then we reckon we could easily qualify.

The burning question is, will the interaction be enough to convince Billy that Tally is who she says she is? And does Yolanda, aka ‘Orange Tally’ have any more tricks up her sleeve to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes? We can’t wait to find out on tonight’s episode.

The Circle continues this evening on Channel 4 at 10pm, straight after Taskmaster. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

The Circle

The Circle 2021 contestant Tally
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

