The "supersized" second season will see AJ Odudu and Aldo Kane join the show as hosts, while the upcoming episodes will see 16 strangers instead of 12 take on the challenge of building a bridge across 1,000 feet of water for the chance to win a cash prize.

Channel 4 series The Bridge is returning to our screens this year – but it's getting a major revamp.

The jackpot has doubled for season 2, with the contestants being split into two teams and the first to build a bridge getting the chance to win a whopping £200,000, while this year's show has been filmed in Vietnam.

Here's everything you need to know about The Bridge season 2.

The Bridge release date rumours

While Channel 4 announced that The Bridge would be returning for a second season back in January, the broadcaster is yet to confirm exactly when it will be airing.

We'll keep this page updated as and when Channel 4 announces the official transmission date for The Bridge season 2, so watch this space!

Channel 4 recently announced that the show would be returning for a "supersized second series", with eight episodes set to air.

The show airs on Channel 4 in the UK, while American fans of The Bridge will be able to watch it on HBO Max.

The Bridge hosts

Aldo Kane and AJ Odudu Getty/Getty

Season 2 of The Bridge will be hosted by TV presenter AJ Odudu and adventurer Aldo Kane, who'll be overseeing the challenges in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

The first season of The Bridge did not feature a presenter, with X-Men star James McAvoy narrating the show.

"The opportunity to front The Bridge has happened almost serendipitously. From the Strictly Ballroom I have taken off onto my next, new adventure. Literally," AJ Odudu said in a statement.

"It's so exciting to front a show that promises to push the envelope and I know The Bridge is going to be bold, full of excitement and filled with plenty of drama. Bring it on."

Aldo Kane added: "Over the last 25 years, I have been operating in some of the world’s most extreme, remote and hostile locations, but this is one of the highest-stake missions I’ve ever worked on."

AJ Odudu is best known for hosting Big Brother's Bit on the Side and Married at First Sight: Afters, and for competing on Strictly Come Dancing last year. She recently read out the jury points for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Her co-host Aldo Kane is an adventurer and explorer who has appeared in shows like BBC Two's Expedition Volcano, First Man Out, Tigers: Hunting the Traffickers and Extreme Mountain Challenge.

What is The Bridge?

The Bridge is a reality competition which sees 16 strangers come together to build a bridge over 1,000 feet of water in just 12 days in order to win a cash prize.

In season 1, there were 12 strangers who had to work together for a chance to win £100,000 on an island 250 metres away, but the new run will be splitting the 16 strangers into two teams in the brand new tropical location of Vietnam.

This time, £200,000 will be up for grabs, with the teams going head to head to see who can reach the money first. Whoever is first to reach the money can then choose whether to keep it all for themselves or share it with their teammates.

"Along the way, the teams will face surprise dilemmas and devious temptations that disrupt the whole competition as we discover who is prepared to deceive their teammates for their own personal gain," Channel 4 teases.

"Working together is key, but in this pressure-cooker environment everyone must decide who to trust and where their allegiances lie."

The Bridge contestants

Channel 4

Channel 4 has not told us a lot about the contestants taking on season 2 of The Bridge, however the broadcaster did release a first-look image of this year's cast with hosts AJ Odudu and Aldo Kane.

The Bridge will return to Channel 4 later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.