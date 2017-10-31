Yep, there was Liam, casually reminding us all just how much we've missed him over the past few weeks.

But it wasn't just Liam: Yan and Julia's appearances were also met with cheers from the Bake Off viewers.

And who could forget Flo, Bake Off 2017's oldest baker and a firm early favourite.

And then comes the best bit: finding out what all the bakers are doing now.

Can't wait to read that "banging" dissertation Liam...

Find out who won The Great British Bake Off 2017 here.