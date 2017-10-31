The best moment of the Bake Off 2017 final was seeing these former bakers return
Liam, Yan, Flo, Julia and more ALL made a return for the traditional Great British Bake Off final picnic
One of the highlights for every final in The Great British Bake Off is seeing all our favourites from the series return for one last hurrah – and this year is no different.
Fans jumped for joy at the return of Liam, Yan, Julia, Flo and the rest of the Bake Off 2017 gang as they came back to cheer on the three Bake Off finalists.
Yep, there was Liam, casually reminding us all just how much we've missed him over the past few weeks.
But it wasn't just Liam: Yan and Julia's appearances were also met with cheers from the Bake Off viewers.
And who could forget Flo, Bake Off 2017's oldest baker and a firm early favourite.
And then comes the best bit: finding out what all the bakers are doing now.
Can't wait to read that "banging" dissertation Liam...