The Apprentice candidate reveals scenes cut from interviews episode

Stephanie Affleck and Brittany Carter found themselves fired by Lord Sugar after facing his daunting panel of interviewers.

Last night, The Apprentice 's ever-gruelling interviews round whittled down the last four The Apprentice 2022 candidates to the final two: Kathryn Louise Burn and Harpreet Kaur.

But, while the interviews were as savage as ever, there are inevitably moments which didn't make the cut.

"Me and Claudine [Collins] actually had some beautiful moments and although it kind of was highlighted briefly, we had a really, really nice connecting moment," Stephanie told press including RadioTimes.com.

Revealing some scenes which were left out of the broadcast, she continued: "And Claude [Littner], he seems bad on TV but he actually gave me some sound advice that I've actually implemented into my business now.

"As much as there is that entertainment aspect – I say entertainment, but they're only kind of ripping into things that they've highlighted that are absolutely awful – there also is this other element to them where they tell you some really beneficial stuff and there's things that I've taken from Mike [Soutar], from Linda [Plant], and from Claude that I've now put into my business.

"Funnily enough, the business that I've now got from all those changes, I think if I went back into the process, I may have made the final, but then I wouldn't have made those changes without the interview. So they actually give you some sound advice."

The eliminated candidate also spoke about how much harder the process is than viewers think.

"You've got time constraints, you've got pressure [on] you – once you do something, you can't change it."

Giving an example, she said: "In a normal condition, you'd create a brand and then you'd go away and think about it for a bit and then you do another prototype. You've got five minutes to think of a whole new brand and an industry you've never done and then go pitch it to the biggest people in that industry.

"The whole thing is a surreal experience. It's so so much harder, the process, than I ever thought."

