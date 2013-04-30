Dum-dee-dum-dee-dum-dee-dum-dee-dum-dee-dum-dee-dum-deeeee...

Yes, it's that time of year again, Lord Sugar's on the search for an irritating salesperson to invest £250,000 into a business with.

In a change to previous series, this year's candidates will reveal their moneymaking schemes from the very start in an attempt to "create an additional level of competition" and challenge them to "prove their skills."

Over 12 weeks, the candidates will have to impress Lord Sugar and his loyal aides Karren Brady and Nick Hewer if they are to triumph. They'll also have to cope with Lord Sugar's big talk...

“This process is not about a job, it is about me ploughing £250,000 into a business. This is an unbelievable opportunity. For me to choose you, you’ve got to be brilliant.”

But will this be a classic series of The Apprentice? Will we see a Ruth Badger or a Stuart Baggs emerge? Take a look at the class of 2013 and make up your own mind.

The Apprentice begins on Tuesday 7 May on BBC1 at 9pm – continuing the following evening, again at 9pm