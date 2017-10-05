While Lord Sugar's newest recruits were attempting to push burgers to punters on the streets of London in the series opener, Martin Clunes' Doc Martin was having better luck over on ITV, where the drama won the 9pm slot.

4.73 million viewers tuned in to watch the good doctor feeling a bit put out in episode three of the current series. The GP wasn't best pleased when he heard a voicemail left for his wife, Louisa, inviting her to interview for a place on a child and adolescent counselling course.

BBC2's documentary The Detectives – following the Greater Manchester Police investigation into the disappearance and murder of Darren McMinn this week – was watched by 1.36 million viewers.

And Kevin McCloud examined plans for a Roman-inspired home in the protected lands surrounding one of Britain's most historic abbeys in Hertfordshire on Channel 4's Grand Designs, which drew in 1.29 million viewers.