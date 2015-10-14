Lives: Coventry

Kosovan-born Mergim fled from the war-torn country to the UK with his parents and siblings when he was 7 years old. Since the age of 18, he has been supporting his family by working in a range of jobs from sales to waiting tables. Mergim says Chris Dawson, CEO of leisure retail chain The Range, is his business inspiration thanks to their similar backgrounds. Mergim cites his determined attitude as his biggest strength and hopes he will inspire people who have lived through similar circumstances to succeed.

He says: ‘’Why am I a worthy business partner for Lord Sugar? I’d be a challenge to him. Everyone he’s met probably sucks up to him. I won’t, I’ll tell him like it is.’’