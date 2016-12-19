The Apprentice 2016 winner revealed
Bakery business owner Alana Spencer triumphed over fellow finalist Courtney Wood to claim Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment
24-year-old baker Alana Spencer has won the 12th series of the Apprentice, triumphing over 17 candidates over 12 weeks to secure a £250,000 investment and a 50/50 partnership in her business with Lord Sugar.
“I’m in shock, excited – incredibly excited,” Alana told RadioTimes.com after learning of her win. “I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet.”
Alana had gone up against novelty gift designer Courtney Wood for the closely-fought final, which saw the pair launch versions of their respective business plans and present them to Lord Sugar. In the end, it was Alana’s ‘Ridiculously Rich’ range of cakes and other goods that won the day.
“It’s a tough one, but I’ve got to make a decision, and go with my gut feeling,” a presumably-hungry Lord Sugar said at the close of the episode. “So, Alana, you’re going to be my business partner.”
“I’m disappointed, but I am really pleased for Alana,” Courtney said after his defeat. “She really deserves it, she’s come really far in the process.”
According to a release, Alana and Lord Sugar will be taking a break for Christmas before discussing their new venture in detail, but you can find out some more about what they’ve got planned in our winner’s interview here.
The Apprentice will return to BBC1 in 2017