Alana had gone up against novelty gift designer Courtney Wood for the closely-fought final, which saw the pair launch versions of their respective business plans and present them to Lord Sugar. In the end, it was Alana’s ‘Ridiculously Rich’ range of cakes and other goods that won the day.

“It’s a tough one, but I’ve got to make a decision, and go with my gut feeling,” a presumably-hungry Lord Sugar said at the close of the episode. “So, Alana, you’re going to be my business partner.”

“I’m disappointed, but I am really pleased for Alana,” Courtney said after his defeat. “She really deserves it, she’s come really far in the process.”

According to a release, Alana and Lord Sugar will be taking a break for Christmas before discussing their new venture in detail, but you can find out some more about what they’ve got planned in our winner’s interview here.

The Apprentice will return to BBC1 in 2017