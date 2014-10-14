Lives: London

Sanjay is a senior manager responsible for the online sales strategy across three national banking brands. In his previous role as a bank manager, he increased the ranking of his branch from the 900s nationally to 30th in the space of six months at the age of 23, before being put in charge of 14 retail branches in London. He says he is practical, enthusiastic and generous, though admits he can worry too much.

He says: “If I had to choose between friendship and profit I’d choose profit. I’m not in this process to make friends with people, I’m here to win.”