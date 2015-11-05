“I can’t believe that we’ve been allowed to dance to this beautiful song,” Helen told Zoe Ball on last night’s It Takes Two.

“It’s sort of a pressure. Everybody’s singing this song at the moment. You don’t want to do an awful dance to the most beautiful song out there at the moment.”

“We need to do it justice,” Aljaz added.

This particular style of dance adds extra difficulties, too.

“It is a hard dance because it’s slow. Every single mistake is so exposed. As soon as you go wrong, even for 1%, it’s so visual,” Aljaz explained. “It’s so important to practice it and make it gel and gooey all the way through.”

But, Helen and Aljaz could make Strictly history this weekend if they get a perfect score from the judges, because it’s never happened following a Rumba.

Couples have come close over the years – Matt Di Angelo and Flavia Cacace and Rachel Stevens and Vincent Simone – are among those who’ve been one point off.

With Helen and Aljaz regularly scooping high scores from the judges – 34 and 35 the last two weeks - a flurry of 10s isn’t that far off, is it..?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 6:30pm on BBC1