Strictly Come Dancing's Gleb leaps at Anita Rani's head in "insane" Jive routine rehearsal
Countryfile presenter and celebrity dancer Anita better is preparing for another 'Gleb Special' on Saturday night: "There’s a move where Gleb launches himself at me and basically my head is in his crotch"
Strictly pair Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko look set to wow viewers with another 'Gleb special' as rehearsals show the pro dancer launching himself at Anita's head.
This weekend the duo are jiving to The Boy Does Nothing by former Strictly winner and judge Alesha Dixon, with Anita admitting the dance "doesn’t feel like a jive as much as an acrobatic session".
"Just as I suspected, the jive is super difficult and very very fast," the presenter and celeb dancer said.
"There’s a move where Gleb launches himself at me and basically my head is in his crotch," she added.
What, this move?
It follows that "rampant crab" scuttle across the floor during their Ghost-inspired performance for movie week.
Gleb himself has revealed he's got plenty more tricks up his sleeve. "I’ve got the whole menu, it’s coming," Gleb told RadioTimes.com of his 'special' choreography plans.
"I’ve got to trust it haven’t I?" Anita added. "I’ve got to trust what my dance pro is going to do. He’s just really creative. His ideas are amazing. He’ll stop in the middle of something and I know he’s thinking. He’s like, 'I just had a great idea' and it’ll just be something totally insane but brilliant."
Get a sneak peek at more of the action here:
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1