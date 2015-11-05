"Just as I suspected, the jive is super difficult and very very fast," the presenter and celeb dancer said.

"There’s a move where Gleb launches himself at me and basically my head is in his crotch," she added.

What, this move?

More like this

It follows that "rampant crab" scuttle across the floor during their Ghost-inspired performance for movie week.

Gleb himself has revealed he's got plenty more tricks up his sleeve. "I’ve got the whole menu, it’s coming," Gleb told RadioTimes.com of his 'special' choreography plans.

"I’ve got to trust it haven’t I?" Anita added. "I’ve got to trust what my dance pro is going to do. He’s just really creative. His ideas are amazing. He’ll stop in the middle of something and I know he’s thinking. He’s like, 'I just had a great idea' and it’ll just be something totally insane but brilliant."

Get a sneak peek at more of the action here:

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1