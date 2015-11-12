Helen and Aljaz are sticking with modern favourites after last week's Rumba to Adele's Hello and performing a Tango to James Bay's Hold Back The River. Current scoreboard topper Peter will be hoping to retain his top spot with a performance to Cilla Black's You're My World, while Georgia will be looking to impress with a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago.

Katie and Anton will be hoping they are Never Never Never voted out after their Shirley Bassey-inspired Foxtrot, while Jamelia has her fingers crossed her Samba earns her A Little Respect from the formidable judges...

Here's the full list:

More like this

Anita and Gleb will be performing the Quickstep to Don't Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders.

Georgia and Giovanni will be dancing the Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago.

Helen and Aljaz will be performing the Tango to Hold Back The River by James Bay.

Jamelia and Tristan will be performing the Samba to A Little Respect by Erasure.

Jay and Aliona will be dancing the Foxtrot Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.

Jeremy and Karen will be performing the Quickstep to Going Underground by The Jam.

Katie and Anton will be dancing the Rumba to Never Never Never by Shirley Bassey.

Kellie and Kevin will be performing the Samba to Boom Shake The Room by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

Peter and Janette will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to You're My World by Cilla Black.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing series 13 continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1