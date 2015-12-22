Strictly Come Dancing champion Aliona Vilani quits show after 7 years
The professional dancer has revealed she won't return to Strictly Come Dancing following her record-breaking win with Jay McGuiness
Strictly Come Dancing pro Aliona Vilani has announced that she's leaving the BBC1 dancing competition.
The 31-year-old, who has danced through six seasons of the show, shared the news on her Twitter feed earlier today, saying: "Going into this Strictly Come Dancing Series 13, I decided that no matter what would happen, it will be my last one. After 7 years on Strictly Come Dancing, as my finale, this has been my best Strictly experience ever by a long way!"
The news comes as a shock to many fans, but she's certainly leaving the show on a high. This weekend saw her take home the Glitterball Trophy alongside celebrity Jay McGuiness.
The win made her the only professional dancer to ever take the Strictly title more than once. She first won back in 2011 with McFly drummer Harry Judd.
Aliona also danced with Matt Baker, Rav Wilding, Tony Jacklin and Gregg Wallace.
Long-running professional Ola Jordan has also quit the show this year. She made her last appearance during Saturday's Grand Final.
Watch the moment Jay and Aliona won Strictly Come Dancing 2015:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFkv-clpTvE
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Christmas Day at 6:15pm on BBC1