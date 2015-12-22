The news comes as a shock to many fans, but she's certainly leaving the show on a high. This weekend saw her take home the Glitterball Trophy alongside celebrity Jay McGuiness.

The win made her the only professional dancer to ever take the Strictly title more than once. She first won back in 2011 with McFly drummer Harry Judd.

Aliona also danced with Matt Baker, Rav Wilding, Tony Jacklin and Gregg Wallace.

Long-running professional Ola Jordan has also quit the show this year. She made her last appearance during Saturday's Grand Final.

Watch the moment Jay and Aliona won Strictly Come Dancing 2015:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFkv-clpTvE

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Christmas Day at 6:15pm on BBC1