Twitter: @helen_george

Famous for: playing fun-loving midwife Trixie on hit BBC1 period drama Call the Midwife

Bio: Helen George is best known for starring in BBC1's period tearjerker Call the Midwife, though she's also had roles in Doctors and Hotel Babylon.

Set in 1960s Poplar, Call the Midwife follows a group of nuns and midwives as they welcome new life into London's poverty-stricken East End. George has starred in the show since its inception in 2012, playing Nurse Trixie Franklin. She's often spied at the local disco, or shimmying to 60s tunes in the nunnery, which might come in handy.

She also ran the London Marathon earlier this year, so she's already proved she's determined, dedicated and blessed with serious stamina...

See Helen as Trixie in last year's Christmas special

And talking to us about the last series of Call the Midwife...

