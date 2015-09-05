Twitter: @georgiafoote

Famous for: playing Katy Armstrong in long-running soap Coronation Street

Bio: Foote is best known for her five years on Corrie's cobbles, but her TV CV doesn't end there. She's starred in Grange Hill as Alison Simmons as well as Life on Mars, Doctors, Casualty, Heartbeat, Emmerdale and This is England '86.

The actress, who also models, has also been nominated for one of soaps' most prestigious awards two years in a row: Sexiest Female at the British Soap Awards. Unfortunately she lost out to Michelle Keegan both times, but her credentials and popularity in that area are bound to secure her some votes.

The Corrie star might not be a household name just yet, but that could all change this autumn...

See Georgia saying farewell to Katy Armstrong:

Recognise her in this clip from Grange Hill?

