Famous for: being the Emerald Isle's answer to Cliff Richard

O'Donnell is a veteran of the dance hall and ballroom, known best for belting out tunes from the stage while couples happily waltz around the floor.

Known fondly in Irish circles as "Wee Daniel", Daniel Francis Noel O'Donnell is an Irish country and folk singer, TV presenter and philanthropist who is quite the household name. He was born and raised in Donegal and first hit the music scene in the 1980s, joining his sister Margo's band when his plans to go into banking fell through. Huge success swiftly followed and in 2012, he became the first artist to have a different album in the British charts every year for 25 consecutive years.

Has he got what it takes to take home the Strictly glitterball? Well, he's spent long enough on the stage to know how to tap his feet to a beat. And it seems like the whole of Ireland is already behind him...

See O'Donnell's first performance on British TV...

And singing last month at the Rose of Tralee