Twitter: @carolkirkwood

Famous for: Telling us whether we need umbrellas or sunglasses every morning on BBC Breakfast

Bio: Kirkwood has been a BBC weather presenter since 1998. As well as hosting BBC Breakfast's weather reports, she has fronted The Weather Show for the BBC News channel and appeared on The One Show.

We think she could go far on Strictly. There's something elegant and poised about the way she welcomes cold fronts and scattered showers. Plus, the smiley presenter is already a firm favourite with BBC Breakfast viewers (for a variety of reasons – just type her name into YouTube and you'll see what we mean) so she's bound to be a popular contestant.

She's also no stranger to live TV or stepping outside of her comfort zone. In the past, Carol has presented the weather in the middle of a blizzard AND while Dermot O'Leary danced around her...

See Carol Dancing with former Strictly champ Chris Hollins on Children in Need:

And showcasing some impressive moves in The Rocky Horror Show...

