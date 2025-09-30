Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed are on this week's Celebrity Traitors special
The star trio discuss truth, lies and the perfect poker face, plus Ed Gamble gives his verdict on each of the celebrities.
From Traitors, fraudsters and murder-steeped vicars to killer protein bars - this issue has it all!
The Celebrity Traitors has finally arrived and with a line-up including Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed it promises to be even better than the excellent civilian version. Does genial genius Stephen Fry have the cunning it takes to get away with murder?
Meanwhile, Suranne Jones, fresh from playing a prime minister, is now a con artist; Joe Wicks has made a protein bar that might kill you, and the Rev Richard Coles has Murder before Evensong in mind...
My concern for our missing editor is growing (although there's another clue to his whereabouts from Sky inside this week's issue).
Luckily, as Richard Coles says, "It's darkness and it's light wherever you go." And the light in this issue is Aimee Lou Wood. Starring in her very own series, Film Club, she shines brightly enough to illuminate even the darkest turret.
The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- In his latest film Matthew McConaughey is joined on-screen by his real-life son and his mum.
- Comedian Mark Steel takes a hike with Ramblings host Clare Balding.
- Rob Brydon travels to the southern states on a country music quest.
Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?
Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.