“ We were told strictly not to tell anybody. I haven’t told anyone and I stick by the rules, I can tell you”, the politician, author and environmentalist said – while simultaneously letting the cat out of the bag.

Stanley doesn’t think his son will actually cotton on to what he’s up to Down Under either, and doesn't hold much hope of the Foreign Secretary tuning in to watch his dear old dad doing a Bushtucker Trial any time soon: “I very much doubt he will ever hear about it.”

Of course if Stanley did claim that jungle crown, we’re guessing Boris might flick on ITV to see what all the fuss is about. He is the Foreign Secretary after all – surely keeping up with things that are happening overseas should be at the top of his agenda…

The first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2017 will air on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV