Get ready for an action-packed ride as Squid Game: The Challenge is back for a second season.

The BAFTA award-winning series is the ultimate test of strategy, alliances and endurance, and will once more feature 456 contestants who will all go head-to-head to win a life-changing $4.56 million.

With never-before-seen games and even more shocking twists, this series shouldn't be missed – and Netflix is doing their part to build up anticipation.

Kick-starting today (4th November), the series will be released in three separate batches across the next three weeks, with a number of cliffhangers leaving audiences at the edge of their seats.

So, when can viewers tune in? Read on for the full release schedule for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.

When are the next episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 out on Netflix?

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 will be released in several batches as part of a three-week event.

Below is a list of the release dates for the reality series.

Episodes 1-4 - Tuesday 4th November (out now)

Episodes 5-8 - Tuesday 11th November

Episode 9 - Tuesday 18th November

What time is Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 released on Netflix?

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 are released at 8am GMT, for audiences in the UK.

When is the Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 finale?



The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 18th November.

Details on the final game are yet to be announced, but it will undoubtedly be a riveting watch!

The first four episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 are available to watch now on Netflix.

