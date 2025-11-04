*Warning: spoilers for Squid Game: The Challenge ahead.*

The first four episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge have concluded on an almighty cliffhanger after the remaining players rebelled in one of the most intense games of the series.

In the final game featured in episode 4, the players discovered they were playing Mingle, which was first introduced in the second season of the drama series.

In the game, players are placed on a spinning circular carousel surrounded by doors. Once the carousel stops, a number is called out and the players must gather in a group consisting of that exact number and walk into an adjoining room.

The players who can't find a room to enter or are in a room with more or less than the required players are eliminated.

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

The game became increasingly emotional as more and more players were eliminated. Soon, the players grouped together to rebel against the game.

"We're not playing," player 098 says before another adds: "Nobody play. Nobody play."

The players join hands in a circle before the intercom reveals the next group number will be two. Reluctantly, the players get into pairs, unaware that their fate is sealed through a game of marbles.

"Players, you have chosen to stop playing the game," the Front Man tells the group. "To reward your courage, please accept this gift."

As the players learn what game they'll be playing, they soon realise the group will be split in half yet again.

"You have to be poised to find the drama wherever it unfolds," executive games producer Anna Kidd told Tudum of how all the drama was captured.

"We had 90 cameras ready to film whatever happened, whenever it happened, at all times. Everybody has a plan until a number is called, and then suddenly everyone slops into survival mode. The players had formed genuine alliances, and they had real solid relationships, but that went out the window because people wanted to protect themselves."

She added: "Ultimately, you have to play as an individual. If you need to jettison your friends to make sure you survive, then that decision has to be taken in the spur of the moment."

The first four episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 are available to watch now on Netflix.



