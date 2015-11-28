The other judges were obviously totally excited about this. Not.

Cowell joked it was a "very important job". Well, he had to make himself feel better after they played All By Myself as he walked out with no singers.

The boss of course lost his final act last week when Anton Stephans was voted out, Nick Grimshaw's act Ché Chesterman saved by the judges.

With just five acts left - Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray, Ché Chesterman, 4th Impact and Reggie N Bollie - here's how they fare on the Cowell clap-o-meter...

1. Reggie N Bollie - Cowell said he felt the public at home would agree

2. Louisa Johnson - he felt Louisa wasn't at her best, but he enjoyed the song choice and performance

3. 4th Impact - Cowell said they were at the best they've been

4. Lauren Murray - Rita Ora's second act got fourth spot

5. Ché Chesterman - while Ché earned the last spot after forgetting his lyrics

Of course, it's up to the public who stays and who goes, so if you don't agree, get voting for your favourite.

The X Factor continues tomorrow at 8:00pm on ITV