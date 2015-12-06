Last night's quarter final saw Helen come close to the bottom of the leaderboard, after being awarded 34 points for her Les Miserables-inspired Paso, while, before the public vote, Georgia was joint-second with 36.

Helen had long looked like she was heading for the Grand Final. In fact, statistically speaking she was the strongest dancer. She topped the leaderboard twice during her stint in the Saturday night competition, scoring 39 - the highest score of the series - during last week's show.

"I’ve just had the most amazing time," said Helen after finding out her fate, "Spending this time with Aljaž. He has been the most fantastic teacher but most of all friend, and also I am taking away a brilliant group of mates, who I want to see lots in the future and I love this!"

More like this

"I absolutely loved every single week. You amazed me with the level of your professionalism, with the level of commitment to every single dance and it was a pure joy. Thank you so much," added her pro.

The decision to send Helen home was a tough one for the judges. "As far as I am concerned I think you are both even-stevens. Helen, you were absolutely fantastic," said Craig while Darcey added: "I wish I didn’t have to choose between you two."

"I have to say both of your performances were wonderful, completely different, and extremely powerful in their own ways. Both of you should not be here," concluded Bruno.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1