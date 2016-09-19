You can read the full interview in this week's Radio Times magazine, but here's a taster...

ED BALLS

Former Shadow Chancellor, 49

On the clothes: "Now I'm having to get used to performing a choreographed jive, or wearing a shirt with the boxer shorts sewn in so it feels like pulling on a romper suit. How on earth did I end up doing this?"

JUDGE RINDER

Criminal barrister, host of ITV's Judge Rinder, 38

On making his grandparents proud: "As I watched the group dance I didn't even notice the terrible mistakes I made. Instead I took a call from my grandfather. "We love it, my son," he said. "I knew he meant it and it made the whole thing worthwhile. I could not give a fig whether I forget the steps or embarrass myself from now on. Because I know that, whatever happens, I'm part of something that brings genuine joy to millions and, more importantly, that i'll be making my grandparents proud."

ANASTACIA

Singer, 48

On nerves: "I never get nervous. I'm going to make sure I can do every dance blindfolded, so when I hit the floor I can enjoy the show. I'm a workhorse - I just came off a 60-date tour - so I can do 24-hour dance sessions."

DAISY LOWE

Model, 27

On avoiding the spray tan: "I don't think I will [fake tan]. I like being Snow White!"

WILL YOUNG

Singer and actor, 37

On the tight outfits: "They look great on the dancers but Karen tells me Bruno [Tonioli, Strictly judge] likes tight clothes. It gets you points. The tighter the clothes, the better it is for you. So we're getting tight."

GREG RUTHERFORD

Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper, 29

On following his bronze medal in Rio: "I wasn't happy with my Olympic performance, but I'm here to do as well as I possibly can and if anybody can get us to the final, it's Natalie!"

TAMEKA EMPSON

EastEnders actress, 39

On being competitive: "Me, no... am I? Yes, I want to win!" [Her pro partner Gorka adds: "Will we be in the final? Yes, it shouldn't be a question."]

LOUISE REDKNAPP

Singer and TV personality, 41

On the costumes: "When I got into costume I said: "I know that as time goes on I might wear something more revealing, but to begin with I'm not confident enough." I want to do this as tastefully and respectfully as I can. But I'm hoping by the end I'll be back in my bikini on holiday and shouting: "Have we got any paps around?" I've not done that in years."

NAGA MUNCHETTY

BBC newsreader and Breakfast host, 41

On her fears of signing up: "I had a lot of reservations. I've got a serious persona on air and it's important the public trust and respect me. I was concerned they'd see me spinning around in sequins then not take what I'm saying as seriously."

DANNY MAC

Hollyoaks actor, 28

On getting close to his pro partner Oti Mabuse: "I've been fortunate to work with lots of beautiful women, so I'm not nervous about getting close and personal with Oti. I want to have that level of attraction, make it intimate. Fortunately my fianceé completely understands because she's an actress, too [fellow Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson].

ORE ODUBA

BBC Sport Presenter, 29

On his dance experience: "I haven't stood in the corner at a party since I was ten and scared of girls. I love getting out there and going for it. I'm good at the Russian dance where you crouch down and kick your feet I pulled that one out at my wedding. A lot of dances came out that night... some never to be seen again!"

LAURA WHITMORE

Presenter, 31

On the outfits: "The dresses are quite comfortable - I'm sewn into this one. Every time I need to pee I have to tell someone so they can cut me free and sew me back in."

MELVIN ODOOM

Kiss FM DJ and TV presenter, 36

On his new Strictly pals: "We have the coolest WhatsApp group I've ever been in. It's the most random group of people and everyone's inviting each other to parties. Ed Balls has a book signing next week and he's like, "Come down!" I didn't ever think I'd be rollin' with Ed Balls but it's happening."

According to his pro partner, Janette, Odoom has also built a two-person studio at home: "So he can do homework. That, to me, means he's in. We can go all the way!"

CLAUDIA FRAGAPANE

Commonwealth champion gymnast, 18

On how gymnastics won't help her that much: "I've been doing the same floor routine for ages, I only change it once every two years, so a different dance every week is going to be pretty crazy. Dancing in heels is also hard."

LESLEY JOSEPH

Actress, 70

On her ideal dance: "I want to waltz to the Birds of a Feather theme tune What I'll Do. That would just finish me."

See Strictly Come Dancing Friday at 9:00pm and Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1

Read the full interview in this week's Radio Times available in shops from Tuesday 20th September and from Apple Newsstand