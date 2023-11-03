From as early as episode 1, Jason Oppenheim who owns the Oppenheim Group with his twin brother Brett, reminds his agents that the new tax will come into play soon, so it's key for them to get some of their listings sold before then.

So, what exactly is the Los Angeles mansion tax? And how does it affect the Selling Sunset cast?

Here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the Los Angeles Mansion tax?

Selling Sunset stars Mary, Nicole, Chrishell and Chelsea. Netflix

The new charge refers to Measure ULA, which came into effect on 1st April 2023, bringing a 4 per cent charge on all residential and commercial real estate sales in the city above $5 million, and a 5.5% charge on sales above $10 million.

Real estate in the city below those levels pay the already established transfer tax rate of .56 percent.

Read more:

“The flurry of activity that happened up until April 1st was pretty phenomenal,” explained real estate attorney Loretta Thompson, a partner at Withers.

She added: “And then, of course, after that, people started pulling their listings. There’s been a quantifiable pause in anything that’s over $5 million. It chilled the market immediately, which was what everyone expected it would do.”

As Selling Sunset season 7 was filmed back in January 2023, the agents will have been trying to sell listings above $5 million before the new measure came into effect.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.