Season 8 has been filled to the brim with dramatic moments, with one storyline in particular between Chelsea and Bre Tiesi being a talking point throughout.

In the early episodes of the new season, Bre meets up with a rival agent who claimed she had proof of rumours about Chelsea's husband – whom she is currently going through a divorce with.

Bre later tells Chelsea, and while she appears happy to have been told, Chelsea admits to Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause she is weary of the situation being brought to the cameras.

Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan in Selling Sunset.

"It just seems a little bit too perfect, unfortunately," Chelsea told the agents. "It's a very strange situation to be in. Let's think about it. Of all the people in the world.

"If you bring something to camera to implode my life – as opposed to just calling me – you will do it on camera. It is really sad. I just want to know what the f*** it is."

The drama has spilled onto social media, with many fans unsure if Chelsea will return to the agency after such a bombshell.

When quizzed by RadioTimes.com about this very matter, Chelsea said: "I don't know. I'm still undecided."

For fellow agent Mary Bonnet, she has said she would return for a ninth season, "as long as everyone's on the same page on the direction that we want the show to go in".

Mary Bonnet.

Reflecting on season 8, Chelsea told RadioTimes.com that "rehashing" parts of her divorce has been "really difficult".

She explained further: "Everything else you guys have seen me, season after season, have an opinion and go back and forth, have confrontations that end up resolving, but this is something that won't be resolved.

"That was the hardest part for me when this season came out. Everything else is not nothing, but it's something I reckon I can deal with and resolve."

