Exclusive – Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith addresses explosive season 3 row with Christine

It appears the editing didn't do the argument justice.

Netflix’s real estate reality hit Selling Sunset is known for three things: it’s gorgeous LA homes, its glamorous real estate agents and their not so glamorous feuds.

The latter often seem to involve star Christine Quinn in one way or another, prompting some fans to dub her the show ‘villain’.

Co-star Amanza Smith has previously confronted Christine about her “unapologetic” behaviour since joining the show in season two, especially to defend her best friend and fellow agent Mary Fitzgerald.

The pair had an explosive argument in season three but, according to Amanza, the show’s editing didn’t do it justice.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Amanza revealed she said “so much more” than what made it onto the episode at co-star Chrishell Stause’s charity event.

“I felt like they could have given me a little more. A little less editing and a little more of what I said to [Christine],” she said. “Because I felt like we had a really like kind of heated conversation at one point at Chrishell’s charity event. And I’m like, I said so much more than that.

“Like, I was really on her, you know, and it didn’t really quite come across and I was like, that’s not how I felt in my head that night.”

The Selling Sunset star added that she had been “really upset and annoyed” at the time but said it was all “water under the bridge” now, laughing: “I can’t even remember what we were fighting about.”

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are currently on Netflix. Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

