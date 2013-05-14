Rylan was thrust into the public eye last year as a contestant on The X Factor, dividing opinion with his eye-catching facial hair, unusual wardrobe and unique song covers. The Essex-born performer made it to week eight before being sent home – but that wasn't the end for the 24-year-old star.

Just months later he entered Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother house and charmed the nation once again, beating controversial couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt on his way to taking the CBB 2013 title. That in turn led to fledgling presenting slots on Daybreak and This Morning.

Following the confirmation of his BBBOTS role, Rylan said: "I have followed the show since the very beginning. It was a dream come true to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, let alone win it! Being offered the job to present Big Brother's Bit On The Side was amazing."

Fellow incoming presenter AJ Odudu said: "It's going to be brilliant fun hooking up with Rylan and Emma for Big Brother's Bit On The Side."

Co-host Emma Willis was recently named the new presenter of Big Brother. Formerly the sole host of Big Brother's Bit On The Side, the 37-year-old will replace Brian Dowling on the main show when it returns this summer.

Big Brother's Bit On The Side will run Monday to Saturday after each instalment of Big Brother. Rylan will also front a Sunday lunchtime edition of the show.