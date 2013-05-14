Rylan Clark confirmed as Big Brother's Bit On The Side host
The former CBB winner and X Factor contestant will join new Big Brother host Emma Willis and presenter AJ Odudu on the companion show
He's hardly a stranger to reality TV, having performed in front of four formidable judges in telly's most dramatic talent show and taken on hated Hollywood power couple Speidi in the Big Brother house, but now former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark is turning his hand to presenting as co-host of Channel 5's Big Brother's Bit On The Side.
Rylan, who was crowned Celebrity Big Brother champion in January, will be joined by Big Brother host Emma Willis and presenter AJ Odudu on the reality series' companion show.
Rylan was thrust into the public eye last year as a contestant on The X Factor, dividing opinion with his eye-catching facial hair, unusual wardrobe and unique song covers. The Essex-born performer made it to week eight before being sent home – but that wasn't the end for the 24-year-old star.
Just months later he entered Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother house and charmed the nation once again, beating controversial couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt on his way to taking the CBB 2013 title. That in turn led to fledgling presenting slots on Daybreak and This Morning.
Following the confirmation of his BBBOTS role, Rylan said: "I have followed the show since the very beginning. It was a dream come true to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, let alone win it! Being offered the job to present Big Brother's Bit On The Side was amazing."
More like this
Fellow incoming presenter AJ Odudu said: "It's going to be brilliant fun hooking up with Rylan and Emma for Big Brother's Bit On The Side."
Co-host Emma Willis was recently named the new presenter of Big Brother. Formerly the sole host of Big Brother's Bit On The Side, the 37-year-old will replace Brian Dowling on the main show when it returns this summer.
Big Brother's Bit On The Side will run Monday to Saturday after each instalment of Big Brother. Rylan will also front a Sunday lunchtime edition of the show.