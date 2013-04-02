Willis, who is perhaps best known as the host of spin-off series Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, began her TV career at MTV in 2002 and she’s since made appearances on the likes of Loose Women, This Morning and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here Now!

It was reported in mid-March that Channel 5 bosses were planning to remove Downling as Big Brother’s host, with sources at the time saying that the C5 top brass see Willis as a “natural successor” to Davina McCall, who hosted Big Brother when the show was Channel 4.

"Emma is a natural on screen, she’s made the spin off show her own and now the time is totally right for her to step up,” said Channel 5’s Director of Programmes Ben Frow.

He added: “I’d like to thank Brian Dowling for doing such a sterling job over the last two years. He’s been a big part of the success of the show and I wish him the very best. ”

Big Brother will return to Channel 5 this summer.