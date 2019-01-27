“Me and Brandee are of course very gutted not to be able to perform this weekend, but I’m focusing on getting back on the ice as quickly as I can,” Sidebottom said in a statement.

“I want to thank everyone who has championed us so far, the support has been overwhelming. I’m also extremely grateful for all the support from my fellow contestants and I can’t wait to watch them all perform tomorrow night in the studio. I’ll be cheering them on!!”

Malto also took to Instagram to wish her dancing partner a speedy recovery.

Although Sidebottom has been ruled out of tonight’s show, we’ll still see nine celebrities take to the ice, including Gemma Collins and the newly-single Wes Nelson.

This weekend Nelson split with girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson after rising tensions between Barton-Hanson and his Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

However, Barton-Hanson is still expected to make an appearance on the show. “It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do,” she said in an Instagram post.

“I will be down at Dancing on Ice tomorrow to watch him smash it again. Only one thing left to say: come on Wes and Vanessa!”

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV