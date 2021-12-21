RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World brings 9 alumni to BBC Three

BBC Three will play host to a brand new Drag Race series, set to see nine alumni go head-to-head in RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World.

The BBC has confirmed Drag Race royalty from all over the world will compete in the UK in a bid to be crowned the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.

With the stakes higher than ever, the series will begin on BBC Three’s launch night as it returns to TV as a linear channel early next year and will also be available on iPlayer.

Alongside Ru herself, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will take their seats on the judging panel. They will also be joined by a “sparkling array of superstar guest judges”, the BBC promises, to help decide who will be named the first Global Drag Race Superstar.

It’s yet to be revealed which queens from the Drag Race franchise will be battling it out for the crown, but there’s no shortage of fan favourites who’d be welcomed back onto our screens with open arms.

There have been 15 seasons of the original US version, in addition to three series of Drag Race UK. Plus there are a load more international spin-offs, from Canada’s Drag Race to Drag Race Holland, Down Under, Thailand, España and more.

More information about the queens and the extra special guest judges will be revealed in due course.

Of course, if that’s not enough Drag Race for you, Drag Race UK season four is also on its way.

Casting closed back in November, so we hope filming could begin very soon.

