"I think it would just depend on where I'm at," they said. "I think that we're all kind of busy and who knows where the world's at at this time."

"But you know I love Drag Race, it's literally still to this day one of my favourite TV shows and I was lucky to be on it twice so a third time would be incredible," they added.

Eureka first appeared in season nine, but was moved from the competition after suffering an injury during a challenge. They returned to compete on the show's 10th series in 2018 and placed in the top three, with Aquaria beating them to the Drag Race crown.

Drag Race season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen also said that she would say yes to All Stars if asked.

While she initially said, "I don't think they invite girls like me back to do All Stars," she then added that it would depend on where she was "in the moment".

"I will tell you this – I love competing. It really energises me, it keeps me going, I wake up and drink the blood of my competitors," she said. "If it would fit into my schedule, I would honestly love to go and slay."

It isn't unheard of for a Drag Race winner to take part in All Stars – season one champion BeBe Zahara Benet returned to the runway for the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season five concluded last month, with Shea Couleé beating out Jujubee and Miz Cracker for a place in the Drag Hall of Fame.

Both Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen currently star in HBO/Sky docuseries We're Here, with fellow Drag Race alumnus and All Stars 3 competitor Shangela Laquifa Wadley.

The six-part series, which was recently renewed for a second season, follows the three queens as they travel through small towns in US, recruiting local residents for a one-night-only drag show in each town.

