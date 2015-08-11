I’m told BBC bosses are confident he’ll return for what will be his fifth stint as a coach, with the man himself said to be somewhat baffled by the rumours.

Rumours are doing the rounds that long-standing The Voice coach will.i.am has quit the BBC reality series, but show insiders say it’s “complete rubbish”.

“The stories are rubbish,” a source told RadioTimes.com. “will.i.am remains in discussion with The Voice for season five”, which kicks off in early 2016.

I’m told BBC bosses are confident he’ll return for what will be his fifth stint as a coach, with the man himself said to be somewhat baffled by the rumours.

“He’s annoyed because it looks like he’s holding out for more money,” the source continued, after a report in the Daily Star Sunday suggested he’d “turned down” a “big pay rise” to come back.

While the BBC can’t officially comment on the line-up at this time, insiders tell me we’re only a couple of weeks away from this year’s coaches being announced.

Of course, the change we all know to expect is a different chart star in Rita Ora’s seat after the singer's move to this year’s X Factor series on ITV. Whispers have ranged from Nicole Scherzinger to FKA twigs and a certain Miss Kylie Minogue. Yes, the former coach is rumoured to be making a return. After all, when she left in 2014 Minogue herself said it was an “open book”.

“I just can’t go back next season [2015’s series] as I am on tour, but the season after that…” Minogue teased during an interview with Alan Carr last year.

For now the BBC have remained tight-lipped on her potential return, but I for one think it’d be a popular decision among fans if she was to make a comeback – her smiley energy was infectious.

As for the rest of the seats, Ricky Wilson has already spoken about his desire to return and there haven’t been any rumours of Sir Tom Jones calling time on his role as a spinning coach.

The Voice returns to the BBC in January 2016