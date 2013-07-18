Ron Atkinson set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house
The controversial former football pundit might be revealing all in the upcoming reality TV series
Football manager turned TV pundit Ron Atkinson is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, according to industry speculation.
The 74-year-old is something of a controversial figure. Atkinson's successful media career came to an abrupt halt in 2004 after he made a racist remark live on air when he thought his microphone was switched off.
Since being sacked from ITV and giving up his column in the Guardian, Atkinson has appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap, Countdown and Excuse My French.
Other names in the Celebrity Big Brother rumour mill include former and drug-addict Sophie Anderton, Loose Women presenter Carol McGriffin and Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.
Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 next month.
