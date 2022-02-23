That's exactly what BBC Two's upcoming series Rock Till We Drop is all about, with Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr fronting the show.

Over the years, we've seen all sorts of talent contests grace our screens, whether it's The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent or Little Mix The Search – but what about a competition where pensioners are recruited to form two rival rock bands?

Across the four-part series, the two stars are tasked with forming opposing bands, made up of musicians over the age of 64, who'll be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming reality competition.

Rock Till We Drop release date

Rock Till We Drop debuts on BBC Two at 9pm on Tuesday 1st March.

The episodes will air weekly from that point onwards.

What is Rock Till We Drop?

Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr

Rock Till We Drop is a four-part music competition which sees grime artist Lady Leshurr and Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp form rival bands of musicians, all of whom are over the age of 64.

The pair of music stars "want to show the world when it comes to rock 'n' roll, you're never too old if you've got talent", BBC Two teases.

Leshurr and Kemp have eight weeks to audition and form their rock bands, who'll be performing on the main stage of the Isle of Wight Festival, with the pair bringing in a few high-profile friends from the likes of Fleur East to The Darkness front man Justin Hawkins.

Who are the Rock Till We Drop mentors?

The Rock Till We Drop mentors are musician and TV presenter Martin Kemp and rapper Lady Leshurr.

Martin Kemp is a musician, actor and presenter who is best known for being a member of Spandau Ballet. He has since acted in The Krays, EastEnders, Birds of a Feather, McDonald & Dodds and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Let It Shine.

Lady Leshurr is a MOBO Award-winning rapper and grime artist who has competed on Dancing on Ice, The Celebrity Circle, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel and Taskmaster's New Year Treat.

Who are the Rock Till We Drop bands?

Martin Kemp's band

Lady Leshurr's band

Lady Leshurr's band is made up of six musicians:

Lead singer – Betty (77), from Barnsley

Guitarist – Martin (67), from West Sussex

Bass player – Carol (72), from Manchester

Back up Guitar/Bass – Brian (65), from Winchester

Keys – Steve (68), from North London

Drummer – Arty (72), from Runcorn

Martin Kemp's band

The Spandau Ballet singer's band is made up of seven musicians:

Co-lead Singer – Jimmy (72), from Lancashire

Co-lead Singer – Carmen (64), from South London

Guitar – Leburn (64), from Bath

Bass – Richard (72), from Sunbury-on-Thames

Keys – Ellen (80), from Aberdeen

Drums – Roy (95), from Bedfordshire

Replacement drums – Barry (79), from Kent

Rock Till We Drop trailer

BBC Two released a trailer for their upcoming series Rock Till We Drop on 14th February.

Rock Till We Drop airs on Tuesday 1st March at 9pm on BBC Two. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.