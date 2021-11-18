I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley addresses Alan Partridge comparisons

I’m A Celebrity 2021 star Richard Madeley has long been compared to Alan Partridge by many viewers.

The TV presenter has been linked to the fictional character played by comedian Steve Coogan on numerous occasions, with Good Morning Britain viewers picking up on his ‘Partridge-isms’ during a recent appearance on the daytime show.

So what exactly does Madeley think of these comments?

“I honestly don’t care at all. I think it’s quite funny,” Madeley told press, including RadioTimes.com, ahead of the I’m A Celebrity launch.

“It’s part and parcel of doing the job that I do. It’s so important in this business, and particularly the kind of arena that I have to operate in, that you don’t take yourself seriously because if you do, you’re going to have a very unhappy time. I mean, I work in quite lightweight television, I always have. Judy and I started on This Morning, which no one’s going to pretend is Panorama or World in Action or Dispatches. I don’t go to war zones risking my life under gunfire.”

Addressing the comparisons to Coogan’s character, he added: “I do popular television and popular television is on the whole fairly pointless. It’s just meant to be entertaining and good fun to watch, and hopefully quite interesting. So if people want to take sentences that I say or little ponderings and go, ‘Oh that’s so Alan Partridge!’ well, good for them. I don’t mind at all! I think some of the quotes are either made up to be honest or they’re taken ludicrously out of context, but I look at it sometimes and think, ‘Oh that’s a bit unfair!’ But I don’t mind.”

The TV presenter will make his debut on the ITV show on Sunday 25th November at Gwrych Castle where I’m A Celebrity is filmed.

And Madeley actually hopes to be voted for Trials, saying: “I really hope I do get voted for the Trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bloody great romp of fun!”

I'm a Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November.