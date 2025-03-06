While Carina and Paul had been on a date prior to being match during the experiment, Rhi and Jeff had been actively dating and remained friends after things fizzled out between the two.

As it seemed to be an awkward reunion, Rhi eventually admitted if she could choose one person she had dated in the past to be matched with on the experiment, it would be Jeff.

So, as Rhi and Jeff embark on their new relationship, read on for everything you need to know about the couple and just exactly how they knew each other before the experiment.

Who is Rhi on MAFS Australia?

Rhi.

Age: 34

Job: Account manager

Location: Victoria

Rhi is sick of being single and after getting out of a seven-year relationship, she is now ready to settle down and raise a family.

The 34-year-old describes herself as a "routine person" who loves a schedule and is up before sunrise to head to the gym.

Now in the experiment, Rhi is looking for someone to do life with and believes that laughter is the key to a healthy and happy relationship.

Who is Jeff on MAFS Australia?

Jeff.

Age: 39

Job: Electrician

Location: Victoria

Similarly to Rhi, Jeff is looking for his forever person and is putting his trust in the experts to help him find the one.

A self-described softie, Jeff regards himself to be "loving, caring and fun" and nearing the 40 mark, he is feeling the pressure to settle down and raise a family.

How do MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff know each other?

A year prior to the experiment Rhi and Jeff had dated for a month, but they thankfully ended on good terms as they had just come out of long-term relationships.

Speaking of the moment he saw Rhi walking down the aisle, Jeff said: "My initial reaction was pure shock. It was the last person I expected to see on my wedding day. We dated for about four or five weeks... the timing wasn't quite right.

"We had a conversation about going our own ways, and it was very grown up and very mature and very mutual. If it wasn't a mutual separation, it would have been very hard in the experiment!"

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Rhi and Jeff. Nine/Seven

Yes, Rhi and Jeff appear to still be in the experiment for viewers both in the UK and Australia.

As per the rules of the series, the pair aren't allowed to reveal the outcome of the experiment until episodes have aired so as to not spoil it for viewers.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is available to watch on E4.

