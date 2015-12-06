The line-up means judges Nick Grimshaw, Rita Ora and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini all still have an act in the competition, just boss Cowell without a singer left to mentor. Whether the sound guys will insist on his entrance to 'All By Myself' again remains to be seen. Perhaps he best give them their Christmas bonus now...

The line-up is in some ways a shock. While I think most expected Louisa in the final, Reggie N Bollie continue to split opinion. Mentor Cheryl herself looked stunned, although she's been a vocal supporter throughout, saying they're one of the best acts she's ever worked with. Backstage the support for R&B is palpable, a bad word is never spoken against them. Indeed, when their place was announced during tonight's results show, all of the other acts rushed to hug and celebrate with them. Could they do it? They're certainly in with a good shot.

With one week to go until this year's final, take a peek at some of the performances that helped secure this year's lucky three their spot:

Louisa Johnson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrTaM3Q2ca8

Reggie N Bollie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzBBeWGA82U

Ché Chesterman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6kP08iO3jQ

The X Factor concludes next Saturday and Sunday on ITV