When it comes to reality TV, I am always of the belief that it's the cast that make the programme. While twists are good for shock value to draw audiences in even more, it's those taking part and immersing themselves in whatever experiment they have signed up for that truly make it worth watching.

And this is why so many iconic reality TV moments have its cast at the heart of it, rather than being orchestrated scenes to make a storyline juicier. Whenever I'm asked for my favourite reality TV moment, my natural instinct is always to go for Celebrity Big Brother, but there are even more when you really think about it.

That is why I have compiled some of the very best reality TV moments over the decades, from dramatic showdowns to hilarious blunders that make you think: Did that really happen?

1. David's dead - Celebrity Big Brother, 2016

Tiffany Pollard's casting on Celebrity Big Brother was nothing short of genius. The reality star brought just the right energy to shake the house and the Brits up, and while she had amazing moments and hilarious quotes, nothing comes close to her reaction to thinking fellow housemate David Gest had passed away during the series.

It kicked off when Angie Bowie was informed that her ex-husband David Bowie had passed away while she on the show, in which she confided in Tiffany. What didn't help is that housemate David Gest had been taken ill that same day, and Tiffany thought it was he who had died, which led to her screaming and shouting to bewildered housemates who thought Gest was asleep in bed.

It led to a frenzy, with Christopher Maloney ripping the covers off Gest, who was just having a nap.

What makes this all the more hilarious? This was just one week into their time in the house.

2. Paul isn't my son, but Ross is - The Traitors, 2023

This entry is more modern than the others, but I simply can't think of The Traitors and not think of Diane Carson. While her death (in the show) may have been at the hands of fizzy rosé, she has gone down in history as one of the greatest contestants to appear on the UK iteration of The Traitors.

It's no surprise this was nominated for last year's BAFTA Memorable Moment award, and while it didn't scoop the prize, it's a winner in my eyes.

After speculation that Diane was Paul's mother, down to them both being ginger, she laughed off the comparison - but no one was expecting what came afterwards. When speaking to the camera, Diane uttered the sentence: "Paul just couldn't be my son. But Ross is."

The pair managed to keep it a secret from the rest of the cast until Ross left the castle and revealed the shocking familial connection.

3. Georgia Steel's Casa Amor reaction - Love Island, 2018

A reality TV rundown couldn't exist without a mention of Love Island's deliciously devilish Casa Amor twist. First introduced in 2018, it sees either the boys or girls leave the main villa and take a trip to a smaller villa, as they meet a group of bombshells to either crack on with or pay no attention to.

For some of the stronger couples, this often leads to a wandering eye. But to keep the twist going even more, the Islanders who were in Casa Amor must return and reveal whether they want to stick with their partner or twist and couple up with one of the bombshells.

Georgia Steel's season of Love Island was the first time Casa Amor was introduced, and it did not disappoint. I vividly remember my jaw being on the floor when Josh Denzel returned with Kaz Crossley, setting the tone for future Casa Amors to come.

Casa Amor has only become juicier in recent years, but this tops the lot.

4. Millie reveals Hugo cheated on her - Made in Chelsea, 2011

Made in Chelsea has had many a moment that goes down in reality TV infamy, but one of the most dramatic has to be when Millie announced at Mark-Francis's birthday bash that Hugo had slept with Rosie... in front of everyone!

As she shared a toast to the birthday boys, she said: "A second toast to my best friend Rose for hooking up with Hugo Taylor when we were together and lying about it."

All is well now though, with Millie and Hugo now married! Don't you just love when it all works out?

5. What a sad little life, Jane - Come Dine with Me, 2016

Come Dine with Me is a gem of British television, with it providing laughs and culinary surprises over the years. But nothing quite reminds someone of Come Dine with Me quite like when contestant Peter Marsh made headlines after calling out the other contestants when he came in fourth place.

In the scene, which has gone viral over the years, Peter tells the others: "Dear Lord, what a sad little life, Jane. You ruined my night completely so you could have the money, but I hope now you spend it on getting some lessons in grace and decorum because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on."

The scathing remark left the other contestants aghast and became a meme overnight. Unlike how some may use the moment to become a celebrity, Peter lives quite the private life. I can only hope that one day he sheds light on that now iconic moment.

6. #Scandoval - Vanderpump Rules, 2023

Ah, Vanderpump Rules. While not a British title, it has made waves over the pond and is easily one of the best reality programmes to come out of the US - and they have plenty.

In the finale of the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after she discovered he had been cheating on her with fellow cast member Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss. While that received gasps aplenty, it was the argument between Ariana and Tom that is undeniably reality TV gold.

While we won't go too much into the many expletives used, it's no surprise why Ariana is beloved across the reality TV community, with her now the host of Love Island USA.

7. Curtis comes face-to-face with Amy after Casa Amor - Love Island, 2019

"I also want to be the person that gets up and makes everyone a coffee so everyone's ready for the morning," is a sentence that has been added to my lexicon, and I'll always be grateful.

While Love Island can offer some drama before Casa Amor, it often isn't until the Islanders return from their mini holiday when things truly kick off. And this was certainly the case when Curtis Pritchard dumped Amy Hart after admitting he had wanted to couple up with bombshell Jourdan Riane - but that wasn't wholly his reasoning.

After explaining why he wanted to end things, Amy told Curtis: "I don't think you ever actually genuinely liked me at all. For example, Tommy and Molly stay up all night chatting in bed. You literally give me a quick kiss, turn over, go to sleep. In the morning, if someone likes you, they want to cuddle in bed in the morning."

Amy and audiences alike were shocked at the admission that came next, with Curtis accepting Amy's point but noting he just wants to make coffee! Floored. We will never get a dumping quite like it again.

8. I'm claustrophobic, Darren! - Celebrity Big Brother, 2016

Gemma Collins. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bro

Alongside Tiffany Pollard, casting Gemma Collins on Celebrity Big Brother was a stroke of genius. It wasn't long before Gemma started to crack when it came to tough tasks set by Big Brother.

After threatening to leave the show (again), Gemma told housemate Darren Day that she simply couldn't take part in the specific task that day because she was claustrophobic. "I don't need the money, I've got money," I can still hear as an echo in my ears.

9. Gillian McKeith fainting - I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, 2010

It's perhaps one of the most iconic moments in I'm a Celebrity history, and there have been plenty. Campmate Gillian McKeith was chosen by the public to face her seventh consecutive trial, but that didn't go to plan as she fainted in front of her fellow campmates and hosts Ant & Dec.

It has been called into question whether or not McKeith fainted on purpose or not, but she has since cleared up that she has a "history of fainting" and hadn't had much to eat prior to the trial and was feeling under the weather.

10. Andrew and his eye drops - Love Is Blind, 2022

Love Is Blind is memorable for lots of reasons, whether it be wholesome altar moments or shocking dumpings, also at the altar.

But there is one moment that still plays on my mind when it comes to the pods. In season 3, Andrew spoke to the cameras after his connection with Nancy didn't go as he'd hoped, but it's what he did next that truly threw viewers.

Andrew appeared to use eye drops to make out as though he had cried, and said during the confessional: "I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears," presumably not expecting the show to air the whole ruse.

