Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. The Chase producers land new ITV dating show with a twist

The Chase producers land new ITV dating show with a twist

Ready to Mingle is expected to debut later this year.

ITV logo

Published:

A brand new reality dating contest is on its way to ITV2 from the producers of smash hit quiz show, The Chase.

Advertisement

Ready to Mingle will follow a single woman looking for love, who moves into a luxurious home with 12 male suitors competing for her attention (and a big cash prize).

The catch is that not all of them are actually single; some are simply pretending, while working behind-the-scenes with their real life partners to secure the money up for grabs.

The lone female contestant will get to know the lads across a series of activities, games and dates, eliminating them one-by-one until only her “dream man” is left.

At the end of the show, once all the decisions have been made, she’ll discover whether her chosen fella is indeed available or if she has been misled.

Ready to Mingle has no confirmed release date, presenter or participants just yet, but has been announced as part of a packed 2021 slate for Potato, the production company best known for Bradley Walsh’s teatime favourite.

The studio went on to confirm that its family of quiz shows is stronger than ever, with recent spin-off Beat The Chasers officially recommissioned for a third series, while additional Celebrity, Christmas and Blooper specials are also on the way.

A subsidiary of ITV Studios, Potato will also be working on new series of Iain Stirling’s Celebability (ITV2), Ferne McCann: First Time Mum (ITVBe) and daytime quiz show Winning Combination with Omid Djalili.

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of Potato, said: “2020 was probably the most challenging year any of us have experienced.  We’ve had to change how we work and overcome the challenges of trying to make entertaining and engaging content.  Looking forward to this year, we’re emerging stronger than ever.  We took everything this last year threw at us and we beat it.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Entertainment coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide

Tags

All about Ready to Mingle

ITV logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Personalised Bunny & Egg Cup

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a personalised Easter bunny and accessory for just £22!

Make this Easter one they’ll remember forever with this exclusive Gift Moments bundle

You might like

Cynthia

Grace Henry From Love Island to Married at First Sight, how Australian reality TV is the perfect form of lockdown escapism

Love Island Australia

Where all the Love Island: Australia contestants are now – your guide to who is still together

raya last dragon

Exclusive Raya and the Last Dragon creators reveals how the film’s action sequences were brought to life

Ginny and Georgia

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now – updated