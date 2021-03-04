The Chase producers land new ITV dating show with a twist
Ready to Mingle is expected to debut later this year.
A brand new reality dating contest is on its way to ITV2 from the producers of smash hit quiz show, The Chase.
Ready to Mingle will follow a single woman looking for love, who moves into a luxurious home with 12 male suitors competing for her attention (and a big cash prize).
The catch is that not all of them are actually single; some are simply pretending, while working behind-the-scenes with their real life partners to secure the money up for grabs.
The lone female contestant will get to know the lads across a series of activities, games and dates, eliminating them one-by-one until only her “dream man” is left.
At the end of the show, once all the decisions have been made, she’ll discover whether her chosen fella is indeed available or if she has been misled.
Ready to Mingle has no confirmed release date, presenter or participants just yet, but has been announced as part of a packed 2021 slate for Potato, the production company best known for Bradley Walsh’s teatime favourite.
The studio went on to confirm that its family of quiz shows is stronger than ever, with recent spin-off Beat The Chasers officially recommissioned for a third series, while additional Celebrity, Christmas and Blooper specials are also on the way.
A subsidiary of ITV Studios, Potato will also be working on new series of Iain Stirling’s Celebability (ITV2), Ferne McCann: First Time Mum (ITVBe) and daytime quiz show Winning Combination with Omid Djalili.
Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of Potato, said: “2020 was probably the most challenging year any of us have experienced. We’ve had to change how we work and overcome the challenges of trying to make entertaining and engaging content. Looking forward to this year, we’re emerging stronger than ever. We took everything this last year threw at us and we beat it.”
