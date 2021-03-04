The Chase producers land new ITV dating show with a twist

A brand new reality dating contest is on its way to ITV2 from the producers of smash hit quiz show, The Chase.

Advertisement

Ready to Mingle will follow a single woman looking for love, who moves into a luxurious home with 12 male suitors competing for her attention (and a big cash prize).

The catch is that not all of them are actually single; some are simply pretending, while working behind-the-scenes with their real life partners to secure the money up for grabs.

The lone female contestant will get to know the lads across a series of activities, games and dates, eliminating them one-by-one until only her “dream man” is left.

At the end of the show, once all the decisions have been made, she’ll discover whether her chosen fella is indeed available or if she has been misled.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ready to Mingle has no confirmed release date, presenter or participants just yet, but has been announced as part of a packed 2021 slate for Potato, the production company best known for Bradley Walsh’s teatime favourite.

The studio went on to confirm that its family of quiz shows is stronger than ever, with recent spin-off Beat The Chasers officially recommissioned for a third series, while additional Celebrity, Christmas and Blooper specials are also on the way.

A subsidiary of ITV Studios, Potato will also be working on new series of Iain Stirling’s Celebability (ITV2), Ferne McCann: First Time Mum (ITVBe) and daytime quiz show Winning Combination with Omid Djalili.

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of Potato, said: “2020 was probably the most challenging year any of us have experienced. We’ve had to change how we work and overcome the challenges of trying to make entertaining and engaging content. Looking forward to this year, we’re emerging stronger than ever. We took everything this last year threw at us and we beat it.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Entertainment coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.